Djemba Djemba Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy Swanson (born August 4, 1987), better known by his stage name, Djemba Djemba, is an American multi-platinum record producer of Pop, Future Pop and bass music, from Fairfield, IA. Notable works include "Elastic Heart" and "Gangsta". He has produced for Major Lazer, Alison Wonderland, Elijah Blake, Justin Bieber, Lu Han, Britney Spears, Sia, Madonna, and Kehlani. He also makes music as Magic in the Rain.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
