Andy Swanson (born August 4, 1987), better known by his stage name, Djemba Djemba, is an American multi-platinum record producer of Pop, Future Pop and bass music, from Fairfield, IA. Notable works include "Elastic Heart" and "Gangsta". He has produced for Major Lazer, Alison Wonderland, Elijah Blake, Justin Bieber, Lu Han, Britney Spears, Sia, Madonna, and Kehlani. He also makes music as Magic in the Rain.