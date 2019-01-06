Ana VillafañeBorn 5 June 1989
Ana Villafañe
Ana Villafañe Biography
Ana Teresa Villafañe ( VEE-yə-FAHN-yay; born June 5, 1989) is an American actress and singer from Miami, Florida, best known for her portrayal of pop icon Gloria Estefan in the Broadway musical On Your Feet!
Ana Villafañe Tracks
1-2-3
Anything For You
