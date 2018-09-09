Phyllis SellickBorn 16 June 1911. Died 26 May 2007
Phyllis Sellick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1911-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc6f3bcf-b6ed-4c9c-a9ce-b91d815ccf60
Phyllis Sellick Biography (Wikipedia)
Phyllis Sellick, OBE (16 June 1911 – 26 May 2007) was a British pianist and teacher, best known for her partnership with her pianist husband Cyril Smith.
Phyllis Sellick Tracks
Concerto for Two Pianos (3 hands), Op 104 (3rd mvt)
Malcolm Arnold
Concerto for Two Pianos (3 hands), Op 104 (3rd mvt)
Concerto for Two Pianos (3 hands), Op 104 (3rd mvt)
Concerto for two pianos (three hands) Op. 104
Malcolm Arnold
Concerto for two pianos (three hands) Op. 104
Concerto for two pianos (three hands) Op. 104
