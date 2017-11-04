Susie McEntireBorn 8 November 1957
Susie McEntire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-11-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc6e035c-db0c-49eb-8094-3374a417edbd
Susie McEntire Biography (Wikipedia)
Martha Susan "Susie" McEntire-Eaton (formerly Luchsinger; born November 8, 1957) is an American CCM singer. She is the younger sister of Reba, Alice, and Pake. She used her married name of Susie Luchsinger on her solo albums until her divorce in 2008.
Susie McEntire Tracks
Love Will Carry The Load
Susie McEntire
Love Will Carry The Load
Love Will Carry The Load
Last played on
Christmas Medley
Susie McEntire
Christmas Medley
Christmas Medley
Last played on
At Seventeen
Susie McEntire
At Seventeen
At Seventeen
Last played on
The Calm At The Centre of The Storm
Susie McEntire
The Calm At The Centre of The Storm
