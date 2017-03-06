Ernie SmithBorn 1948
Ernie Smith
1948
Ernie Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernie Smith (born Glenroy Anthony Michael Archangelo Smith, May 1945, Kingston, Jamaica) is a reggae singer, with a deep baritone voice, who had his greatest success in the late 1960s and 1970s.
Duppy Gun-Man
Pitta Patta
You Won't See Me
