にせんねんもんだいFormed 1999
にせんねんもんだい
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc6b9978-e14c-4457-97c6-ce735161bef4
Biography (Wikipedia)
Nisennenmondai (にせんねんもんだい) are a Tokyo-based instrumental trio. They formed in 1999 and took their name from the Japanese translation of the then-current phrase "Y2K bug."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
B-2
にせんねんもんだい
B-2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
B-2
Last played on
No.6
にせんねんもんだい
No.6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No.6
Last played on
1 live in dub
にせんねんもんだい
1 live in dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1 live in dub
Last played on
No.3
にせんねんもんだい
No.3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No.3
Last played on
'A'
にせんねんもんだい
'A'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'A'
Last played on
Playlists featuring にせんねんもんだい
Artist Links
Back to artist