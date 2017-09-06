German composer Karl Amadeus Hartmann was born in Munich in 1905 and lived there all his life, enjoying something of a love-hate relationship with what he called the ‘schnellvergessende Stadt’ or ‘city of short memory’. His parents were culture-loving left-wingers, and Hartmann was the youngest of four brothers, all born within a few years of each other: they were a close knit group, and influenced each other profoundly, politically as well as artistically.

The eldest of the four, Adolf, became a well-known painter, and took Karl Amadeus under his wing. After a period training as a teacher, he moved to the Munich Conservatoire to study composition with Joseph Haas, and the trombone as means to a livelihood.

Initially, a few of Hartmann’s youthful works were performed at exhibitions of the ‘Juryfreien’, a group of painters of which Adolf was a prominent member and so able to arrange for his brother to organise concerts of contemporary music there – a forerunner of the famous Musica Viva series which Hartmann was to establish in Munich after the war and which still flourishes today. These early pieces are much influenced by Hindemith, but also show the impact of Prokofiev and Stravinsky and of the Weill–Brecht school of epic theatre.

The darkening clouds over Europe which culminated in the collapse of the Weimar Republic and the Nazi take-over of Germany in 1933 changed Hartmann’s life and music irrevocably. Goebbels publicly announced the building of a concentration camp at Dachau, on Munich’s doorstep, and, within a year, Jewish friends of Adolf Hartmann had been incarcerated there. Karl Amadeus wrote a work in their memory, Miserae, first performed in Prague under the conductor Hermann Scherchen, who was Hartmann’s mentor for many years.

From then on Hartmann, though never formally banned, mostly avoided co-operation with the regime just when he had found his true voice as a composer. Between 1933 and 1939 there were only seven performances of his music, all abroad; between 1939 and 1945, just one (in Munich in 1942, some music for Macbeth, so he still qualified as a composer). Briefly in 1942 he had lessons with Webern.

He wrote his works for the bottom drawer, many including covert and sometimes overt signs of protest, such as Jewish melodies, Czech chorales, or quotations from banned composers: the opening solo of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring is almost a leitmotiv. Hartmann and his family survived precariously on money given to them by his wife’s father, a senior figure in the firm of Kugelfischer, which (ironically) supplied roller-bearings to the German war machine.

This ‘inner emigration’ meant that he emerged in 1945 with a clean slate, unlike many of his contemporaries. For reasons that are still not altogether clear, but probably moral as much as artistic, he declined to capitalise on his situation, and instead transformed the products of his inner exile into the sequence of eight symphonies which are his lasting monument. Hartmann died of cancer in 1963, aged only 58, still contemplating the large scale opera which should have been a summation of his political and artistic attitudes and seen him exploring new musical directions.

Profile © Piers Burton-Page, 2005