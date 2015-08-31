The Martin Brothers
The Martin Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc68bdb9-cc3f-4f63-8082-21951d07707d
The Martin Brothers Tracks
Sort by
The Capacitron
The Martin Brothers
The Capacitron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Capacitron
Last played on
Stoopit
The Martin Brothers
Stoopit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stoopit
Last played on
Living Stone
Naff & Martin Brothers
Living Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living Stone
Performer
Last played on
Duckface
The Martin Brothers
Duckface
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duckface
Last played on
Elephant Fight (Justin Martin's Jungle Mix)
The Martin Brothers
Elephant Fight (Justin Martin's Jungle Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elephant Fight (Justin Martin's Jungle Mix)
Last played on
Steal Drums
The Martin Brothers
Steal Drums
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steal Drums
Last played on
Duckface (U-Tern & Grandtheft Dip Edit)
The Martin Brothers
Duckface (U-Tern & Grandtheft Dip Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Martin Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist