Bleeding Knees ClubFormed March 2010
Bleeding Knees Club
2010-03
Bleeding Knees Club Biography (Wikipedia)
Bleeding Knees Club is a rock band from the Gold Coast, Australia, founded by Alex Wall (vocals/drums/Guitar), and Jordan Malane (guitar/Bass).
Bleeding Knees Club Tracks
Teenage Girls
Lipstick
Nothing To Do
Who Are You
Have Fun
