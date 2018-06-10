Ramya NSKIndian playback singer
Ramya NSK
Ramya NSK Biography (Wikipedia)
Ramya NSK is an Indian playback singer, who has predominantly sung for Tamil language films. Apart from her work as a singer, she is recognised for being the granddaughter of comedian N. S. Krishnan, actor K. R. Ramaswamy and actress T. A. Mathuram.
Ramya NSK Tracks
Poraali Anthem
Tee Jay, MC Vickey, Varsha Ranjith, Ramya NSK & Adithya Surendar
Mudhal Murai
Harish Raghavendra
Oh Maya
N. C. Karunya
Sriranjini
Premji, Ramya NSK & T. L. Maharajan
