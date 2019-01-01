Mika PohjolaJazz pianist and composer. Born 1 December 1971
Mika Pohjola
Mika Pohjola (pronunciation (born December 1, 1971) is a Finnish-born jazz pianist and composer who resides in New York City. He is one of the most prolific Scandinavian jazz musicians in his generation.
