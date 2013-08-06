downset.Formed 1989. Disbanded May 2009
downset.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc65cef2-b68d-43af-be67-268e13d6d613
downset. Biography (Wikipedia)
Downset. (originally called Social Justice) is an American rap metal band from Los Angeles, California. The band's music blends hip hop, funk, hardcore punk and heavy metal with "socially aware lyrics."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
downset. Tracks
Sort by
Pure Trauma
downset.
Pure Trauma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pure Trauma
Last played on
downset. Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist