Salvatore Dell’IsolaBorn 1901. Died 13 March 1989
Salvatore Dell’Isola
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1901
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc643c68-6a67-4cff-998f-493d4df2a1eb
Salvatore Dell’Isola Biography (Wikipedia)
Salvatore Dell'Isola (January 4, 1901 – March 13, 1989) was a conductor who acted as music director for several of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals on Broadway, among others. He won a Tony Award as music director of Flower Drum Song.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Salvatore Dell’Isola Tracks
Sort by
South Pacific: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
Richard Rodgers/Oscar Hammerstein Ii, Mary Martin & Salvatore Dell’Isola
South Pacific: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvh.jpglink
South Pacific: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist