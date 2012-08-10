SugardaddyUK electronic/pop band. Formed 2006
Sugardaddy
2006
Sugardaddy Biography (Wikipedia)
Sugardaddy is an English electronic music duo formed in 2006. Sugardaddy is the musical brainchild of Tom Findlay (one half of Groove Armada) and session musician Tim Hutton. (Hybrid, Groove Armada, Way Out West) The band signed to Tune Tribe Records in 2006. Treat Me Like A Dog appears on the soundtrack of I Want Candy
How Long (Tensnake Remix)
How Long
How Long
Love Honey (GW Version)
Love Honey (GW Version)
