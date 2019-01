Sugardaddy is an English electronic music duo formed in 2006. Sugardaddy is the musical brainchild of Tom Findlay (one half of Groove Armada) and session musician Tim Hutton. (Hybrid, Groove Armada, Way Out West) The band signed to Tune Tribe Records in 2006. Treat Me Like A Dog appears on the soundtrack of I Want Candy

