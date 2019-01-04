Angus Lyon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc5de887-d81d-4280-9e6b-2fb2a4a31c1c
Angus Lyon Performances & Interviews
Angus Lyon Tracks
Sort by
STUCK IN PORT ASKAIG/COLD CHIPS
Angus Lyon
STUCK IN PORT ASKAIG/COLD CHIPS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
STUCK IN PORT ASKAIG/COLD CHIPS
Last played on
Finlay Murchie's Birthday/Selma/Traditional Reel/The Arran Ceilidh
Ali Hutton
Finlay Murchie's Birthday/Selma/Traditional Reel/The Arran Ceilidh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Finlay Murchie's Birthday/Selma/Traditional Reel/The Arran Ceilidh
Last played on
Freewheelin': Captain Campbell / Freewheeling To Kings House / Lord MacDonald
Angus Lyon
Freewheelin': Captain Campbell / Freewheeling To Kings House / Lord MacDonald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freewheelin': Captain Campbell / Freewheeling To Kings House / Lord MacDonald
Last played on
Angel of the South Side
Angus Lyon
Angel of the South Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angel of the South Side
Last played on
Seventeen Minutes To Midnight / Waite's Reel
Angus Lyon
Seventeen Minutes To Midnight / Waite's Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seventeen Minutes To Midnight / Waite's Reel
Last played on
The Hen's March O'er The Midden
Angus Lyon
The Hen's March O'er The Midden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hen's March O'er The Midden
Last played on
Shiskine Barn Dance: Go No More Tae Yon Toun / Cal Mac Bain's Reel / Greig's Pipes
Ali Hutton
Shiskine Barn Dance: Go No More Tae Yon Toun / Cal Mac Bain's Reel / Greig's Pipes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Eilidh On The Western Shore
Angus Lyon
Eilidh On The Western Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eilidh On The Western Shore
Last played on
Bovaglie's Plaid
Angus Lyon
Bovaglie's Plaid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bovaglie's Plaid
Last played on
Washington Square Park
Angus Lyon
Washington Square Park
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Washington Square Park
Last played on
Travel Day
Angus Lyon
Travel Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Travel Day
Last played on
Wee Cammy Black / Jake's Jig / Kennedy's Rampage
Angus Lyon
Wee Cammy Black / Jake's Jig / Kennedy's Rampage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carmel Mahoneys/The Gathering Storm/The Arran Ceilidh/Liz Kane
Angus Lyon
Carmel Mahoneys/The Gathering Storm/The Arran Ceilidh/Liz Kane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Firm of WR Angus, The (First Part)
Angus Lyon
Firm of WR Angus, The (First Part)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Firm of WR Angus, The (First Part)
Last played on
TOP O' THE MORGAN TO YA/21 MILES TO BIGGAR/TONY'S 4SOME REEL
Angus Lyon
TOP O' THE MORGAN TO YA/21 MILES TO BIGGAR/TONY'S 4SOME REEL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TOP O' THE MORGAN TO YA/21 MILES TO BIGGAR/TONY'S 4SOME REEL
Last played on
The Goodship Halton
Angus Lyon
The Goodship Halton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Goodship Halton
Last played on
QUOTHQUAN MILL
Angus Lyon
QUOTHQUAN MILL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
QUOTHQUAN MILL
Last played on
TOP O' THE MORGAN TO YA/21 MILES TO BIGGAR/TONY'S 4SOME REEL
Angus Lyon
TOP O' THE MORGAN TO YA/21 MILES TO BIGGAR/TONY'S 4SOME REEL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TOP O' THE MORGAN TO YA/21 MILES TO BIGGAR/TONY'S 4SOME REEL
Performer
Last played on
The Stone Call
Angus Lyon
The Stone Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stone Call
Last played on
One More Time With Feeling
Angus Lyon
One More Time With Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One More Time With Feeling
Last played on
Connor's Reel / St. Andrew's Flight
Angus Lyon
Connor's Reel / St. Andrew's Flight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Connor's Reel / St. Andrew's Flight
Last played on
The Long Road Home
Angus Lyon
The Long Road Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Long Road Home
Last played on
COMPLIMENTS TO ARCHIE MCCONNELL
Angus Lyon
COMPLIMENTS TO ARCHIE MCCONNELL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
COMPLIMENTS TO ARCHIE MCCONNELL
Last played on
END OF AN ERA
Angus Lyon
END OF AN ERA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
END OF AN ERA
Last played on
Angus Lyon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist