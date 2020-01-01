Martik KanianBorn 17 July 1949
Martik Kanian
1949-07-17
Martik Kanian Biography (Wikipedia)
Martik Qarah Khanian (Persian: مارتیک قرهخانیان; born 17 July 1949), known mononymously as Martik, is an Iranian singer and songwriter.
