I Dewa Gede Budjana or Dewa Budjana (pronounced; born August 30, 1963 in Waikabubak) is an Indonesian guitarist, songwriter and composer. He is the lead guitarist and songwriter of the band Gigi. Budjana’s style changed dramatically to jazz as he got to know John McLaughlin, Pat Metheny, Jeff Beck, John Abercrombie, Chick Corea, and Weather Report. In his early experience, he established a band called "Squirrell" which was popular in the local community. Throughout his musical experience in Indonesia, Dewa Budjana has collaborated with many famous guitarists such as Tohpati, Balawan, Ridho, Abdee Negara, and many more. Besides his collaboration with Indonesian musicians, he has also made collaborations with international musicians such as Vinnie Colaiuta, Peter Erskine, Jimmy Johnson, Antonio Sanchez, Joe Locke, Gary Husband, Jack DeJohnette, Tony Levin, Bob Mintzer and Guthrie Govan . His ability to combine not only jazz and rock but also traditional Balinese style have put him among the top Indonesian guitarists.