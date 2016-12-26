Vesna Children's Choir
Vesna Children's Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc58a6f1-884c-4447-bdf9-6c3f8f3aab7c
Vesna Children's Choir Tracks
Sort by
The Moon-Pipes (Fairy Tale Cantata)
Ephrem Podgaits, Elena Sorokina, Yulia Tikhonova, Viktor Grishin, Konstantin Venevtsev, Vesna Moscow Children's Choir & Alexander Ponomarev
The Moon-Pipes (Fairy Tale Cantata)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Moon-Pipes (Fairy Tale Cantata)
Composer
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist