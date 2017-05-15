Juan FormellBorn 2 August 1942. Died 1 May 2014
Juan Formell
1942-08-02
Juan Formell Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan Formell (August 2, 1942 – May 1, 2014) was a Cuban bassist, composer, and arranger, best known as the director of Los Van Van. He was a creator of popular danceable music and credited with bringing electronic instrumentation into the Cuban musical form.
His full name was Juan Clímaco (John Climacus).
His professional activity started in 1957 as musician of cabarets orchestras, radio and television. In 1959 he worked as bassist of Musical Band of Revolutionary Police. He died at the age of 71 in 2014.
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 26 - Cuban Night
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3x8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-03T11:51:43
3
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 26 - Cuban Night
Royal Albert Hall
