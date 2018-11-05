Dan PennBorn 16 November 1941
Dan Penn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmsn.jpg
1941-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc54ec8d-ba66-4051-970d-6b3c24cd9e8b
Dan Penn Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Penn (born Wallace Daniel Pennington, November 16, 1941) is an American songwriter, singer, musician, and record producer who co-wrote many soul hits of the 1960s, including "The Dark End of the Street" and "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man" with Chips Moman and "Cry Like a Baby" with Spooner Oldham. Penn also produced many hits, including "The Letter", by the Box Tops. He has been described as a white soul and blue-eyed soul singer. Penn has released relatively few records featuring his own vocals and musicianship, preferring the relative anonymity of songwriting and producing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dan Penn Tracks
Sort by
Chicago Afterwhile
The Country Soul Revue
Chicago Afterwhile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Chicago Afterwhile
Last played on
The Dark End Of The Street
Dan Penn
The Dark End Of The Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
The Dark End Of The Street
Last played on
I'm Your Puppet (Live)
Dan Penn
I'm Your Puppet (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
I'm Your Puppet (Live)
Last played on
I'm Your Puppet
Dan Penn
I'm Your Puppet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
I'm Your Puppet
Last played on
Tearjoint
Dan Penn
Tearjoint
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Tearjoint
Last played on
Miss Personality
Dan Penn
Miss Personality
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Miss Personality
Last played on
That Summer Feeling
BMX Bandits
That Summer Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056zy2w.jpglink
That Summer Feeling
Last played on
Chicago Afterwhile
Dan Penn
Chicago Afterwhile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Chicago Afterwhile
Last played on
Love Is A Wonderful Thing
Dan Penn
Love Is A Wonderful Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Love Is A Wonderful Thing
Last played on
Far From the Maddening Crowd
Dan Penn
Far From the Maddening Crowd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Far From the Maddening Crowd
Last played on
Close To Me
Dan Penn
Close To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Close To Me
Last played on
Lodi
Dan Penn
Lodi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Lodi
Last played on
Cry Like a Baby
Dan Penn
Cry Like a Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Cry Like a Baby
Last played on
Strangest Feeling
Dan Penn
Strangest Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Strangest Feeling
Last played on
Is A Blue Bird Blue
Dan Penn
Is A Blue Bird Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Is A Blue Bird Blue
Last played on
the Puppet
Dan Penn
the Puppet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
the Puppet
Last played on
It Tears Me Up
Dan Penn
It Tears Me Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
It Tears Me Up
Last played on
Feed The Flame
Dan Penn
Feed The Flame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Feed The Flame
Last played on
I'm A Puppet
Dan Penn
I'm A Puppet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
I'm A Puppet
Last played on
Take a Good Look
Dan Penn
Take a Good Look
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Take a Good Look
Last played on
The Puppet aka I'm Your Puppet
Dan Penn
The Puppet aka I'm Your Puppet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
The Puppet aka I'm Your Puppet
Last played on
Uptight Good Woman
Dan Penn
Uptight Good Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Uptight Good Woman
Last played on
If Love Was Money
Dan Penn
If Love Was Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
If Love Was Money
Last played on
I'm Your Puppet
Penn & Oldham
I'm Your Puppet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Your Puppet
Performer
Last played on
Chicago Afterwhile
Dan Penn
Chicago Afterwhile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Chicago Afterwhile
Last played on
Raining In Memphis
Dan Penn
Raining In Memphis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Raining In Memphis
Last played on
Nobody's Fool
Dan Penn
Nobody's Fool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Nobody's Fool
Last played on
Memphis Women And Chicken
Dan Penn
Memphis Women And Chicken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Memphis Women And Chicken
Last played on
Stop Calling Me Baby
Dan Penn
Stop Calling Me Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmsn.jpglink
Stop Calling Me Baby
Last played on
Dan Penn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist