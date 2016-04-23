Quentin "Butter" Jackson (born January 13, 1909 in Springfield, Ohio; died October 2, 1976 in New York City) was an American jazz trombonist. In the early stage of his career he worked with Cab Calloway and was in the Duke Ellington Orchestra. Later he did notable work with Charles Mingus, Kenny Burrell, and others.

On her album Dinah Sings Bessie Smith, Dinah Washington did a version of Bessie Smith's "Trombone Cholly" with Jackson on the horn, under the title "Trombone Butter".