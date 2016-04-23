Quentin JacksonBorn 13 January 1909. Died 2 October 1976
Quentin Jackson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1909-01-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc53fdfe-b0ea-434b-a376-4ad546638531
Quentin Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Quentin "Butter" Jackson (born January 13, 1909 in Springfield, Ohio; died October 2, 1976 in New York City) was an American jazz trombonist. In the early stage of his career he worked with Cab Calloway and was in the Duke Ellington Orchestra. Later he did notable work with Charles Mingus, Kenny Burrell, and others.
On her album Dinah Sings Bessie Smith, Dinah Washington did a version of Bessie Smith's "Trombone Cholly" with Jackson on the horn, under the title "Trombone Butter".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Quentin Jackson Tracks
Sort by
Star Crossed Lovers
Duke Ellington
Star Crossed Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Star Crossed Lovers
Last played on
Ghost of a Chance
Cozy Cole, CAB CALLOWAY, CAB CALLOWAY, Quentin Jackson, Andy Brown, Jerry Blake, Tyree Glenn, Danny Barker, Mario Bauzá, Dizzy Gillespie, Keg Johnson, Walter Thomas, Leon "Chu" Berry, Lammar Wright, Milt Hinton, Hilton Jefferson & Benny Payne
Ghost of a Chance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y03z.jpglink
Ghost of a Chance
Composer
Last played on
A Ghost of A Chance
Leon "Chu" Berry
A Ghost of A Chance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
A Ghost of A Chance
Last played on
Take The A Train
Duke Ellington
Take The A Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Take The A Train
Last played on
Star Spangled Banner
Britt Woodman
Star Spangled Banner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Star Spangled Banner
Composer
Last played on
Way Early Subtone
Duke Ellington
Way Early Subtone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Way Early Subtone
Last played on
Madness in Great Ones
Duke Ellington
Madness in Great Ones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Madness in Great Ones
Last played on
Lady Mac
Duke Ellington
Lady Mac
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Lady Mac
Last played on
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Duke Ellington
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Last played on
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Duke Ellington
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Last played on
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Battle Royal
Last played on
Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue (Live At Newport 1956)
Duke Ellington
Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue (Live At Newport 1956)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue (Live At Newport 1956)
Last played on
Prima Bara Dubla
Duke Ellington
Prima Bara Dubla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Prima Bara Dubla
Last played on
Take The A Train
John Sanders, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Clark Terry, Willie Cook, William "Cat" Anderson, Ray Nance, Harold Baker, Quentin Jackson, Britt Woodman & Jimmy Hamilton
Take The A Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take The A Train
Performer
Last played on
Duke's Jam (feat. Quentin Jackson & Britt Woodman)
Johnny Hodges
Duke's Jam (feat. Quentin Jackson & Britt Woodman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Duke's Jam (feat. Quentin Jackson & Britt Woodman)
Last played on
Back to artist