Reginald FoortBorn 13 January 1893. Died 22 May 1980
Reginald Foort
1893-01-13
Reginald Foort Biography (Wikipedia)
Reginald John Foort (23 January 1893 – 22 May 1980) was a cinema organist and theatre organist. He was the first official BBC Staff Theatre Organist from 1936 to 1938, during which time he made 405 broadcasts on the organ at St George's Hall, Langham Place. 'Reggie' was a hugely popular broadcaster in his heyday in the late 1930s in Britain and later settled in the United States, where he similarly enjoyed an illustrious career performing and recording.
Reginald Foort Tracks
Grand Waltz from Giselle
Reginald Foort
Reminiscences Of Chopin
Reginald Foort
Canadian Capers
Reginald Foort
The Policeman's Holiday
Reginald Foort
ABC March
Reginald Foort
Whistling In The Dark
Reginald Foort
Liebesfreud (Three Old Viennese Dances)
Reginald Foort
