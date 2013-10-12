Wilbert Lee "Pappy" O'Daniel (March 11, 1890 – May 11, 1969) was an American Democratic Party politician from Texas, who came to prominence by hosting a popular radio program. Known for his populist appeal and support of Texas's business community, O'Daniel served as the 34th Governor of Texas (1939-1941) and later its junior United States Senator (1941-1949). Excluding the 1960 race for the Democratic presidential nomination in which Johnson contested none of the primaries, O'Daniel was the only person ever to have defeated Lyndon B. Johnson in an election. O'Daniel was also a songwriter who composed "Beautiful Texas".

The 2000 Coen Brothers film O Brother, Where Art Thou? featured a character played by Charles Durning and named Governor Pappy O'Daniel, loosely based on the real O'Daniel, and set in Mississippi.