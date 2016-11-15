Chatur Lal (1925 – October 1965) was a renowned Indian tabla player. Lal toured with Ravi Shankar, Aashish Khan, Baba Allauddin Khan, Nikhil Banerjee and Ali Akbar Khan in the 1950s and early 1960s and helped popularize the tabla in Western countries and made the nuances of this Indian drum. Chatur Lal was born 1925 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Lal died October 1965. His legacy is maintained by the Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society and his elder son Charanjit Chaturlal, his daughter-in-law Meeta Lal, his granddaughter Shruti Lal, and his grandson Pranshu Lal.