Nmon Ford is an opera singer. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Southern California. In June 2013, Ford sang the title role in Ernest Bloch's opera, Macbeth, at the Long Beach Opera. According to the Los Angeles Times, Ford "made an overwhelming impression as Macbeth in all his facets".
Dooryard Bloom
Jennifer Higdon
Dooryard Bloom
Dooryard Bloom
Orchestra
Last played on
America from West Side Story
Leonard Bernstein
America from West Side Story
America from West Side Story
Last played on
Songfest
Leonard Bernstein
Songfest
Songfest
Last played on
Playlists featuring Nmon Ford
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Rhapsody in Blue and Songfest in Edinburgh
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2018-09-23T11:51:31
23
Sep
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Rhapsody in Blue and Songfest in Edinburgh
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Opening Night: Rhapsody in Blue and Songfest
Glasgow City Halls
2018-09-20T11:51:31
20
Sep
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Opening Night: Rhapsody in Blue and Songfest
Glasgow City Halls
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Bernstein's Songfest & Plato-inspired Serenade
Barbican, London
2018-01-27T11:51:31
27
Jan
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Bernstein's Songfest & Plato-inspired Serenade
Barbican, London
