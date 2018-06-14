Monica ZetterlundBorn 20 September 1937. Died 12 May 2005
Monica Zetterlund
1937-09-20
Monica Zetterlund Biography (Wikipedia)
Monica Zetterlund (born Eva Monica Nilsson; 20 September 1937 – 12 May 2005) was a Swedish singer and actress.
Monica Zetterlund Tracks
(What Can I Say) After I Say I'm Sorry
Monica Zetterlund
(What Can I Say) After I Say I'm Sorry
Monicas Vals
Monica Zetterlund
Monicas Vals
Monicas Vals
Last played on
I New York
Monica Zetterlund
I New York
I New York
Last played on
Sakta Vi Ga Genom Stan
Fred Alhert / Beppe Wolgers, Monica Zetterlund & Georg Riedel Orchestra
Sakta Vi Ga Genom Stan
Sakta Vi Ga Genom Stan
Composer
Last played on
Monicas Vals (Waltz For Debby)
Monica Zetterlund
Monicas Vals (Waltz For Debby)
Monicas Vals (Waltz For Debby)
Last played on
Last played on
It's Alright With Me
Monica Zetterlund
It's Alright With Me
Sakta Vi Ga Genom Stan
Fred E. Ahlert
Sakta Vi Ga Genom Stan
Sakta Vi Ga Genom Stan
Last played on
Anything (To Find You) (Feat. Rick Ross)
Monica Zetterlund
Anything (To Find You) (Feat. Rick Ross)
Anything (To Find You) (feat. Rick Ross & Lil Kim)
Monica Zetterlund
Anything (To Find You) (feat. Rick Ross & Lil Kim)
Pearlie's Swine (From the album Chicken Feathers, 1972)
Monica Zetterlund
Pearlie's Swine (From the album Chicken Feathers, 1972)
spring is here
Monica Zetterlund
spring is here
spring is here
Last played on
