Ejigayehu Shibabaw, known by her stage name Gigi (born October 21, 1974) is an Ethiopian singer. Considered a huge contemporary artist, she has performed the music of Ethiopia in combination with a wide variety of other genres, often in collaboration with her husband Bill Laswell, a bassist and producer.
