Steve BartonAmerican actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, stage director and teacher. Born 26 June 1954. Died 21 July 2001
Steve Barton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-06-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc481a32-af29-40e3-ad79-853c62756ce2
Steve Barton Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Barton (June 26, 1954 – July 21, 2001) was an American actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, stage director and teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Barton Tracks
Sort by
Think Of Me
Sarah Brightman
Think Of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnwq.jpglink
Think Of Me
Last played on
All I Ask of You
Sarah Brightman
All I Ask of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnwq.jpglink
All I Ask of You
Last played on
All I Ask Of You (Reprise) (feat. Sarah Brightman & Steve Barton)
Michael Crawford
All I Ask Of You (Reprise) (feat. Sarah Brightman & Steve Barton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065j476.jpglink
All I Ask Of You (Reprise) (feat. Sarah Brightman & Steve Barton)
Last played on
Steve Barton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist