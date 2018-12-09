The Kids From Fame
The Kids From Fame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04yd89w.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc473381-45fa-4c93-86ce-3162712ff9bc
The Kids From Fame Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kids from "Fame" was the group name of several cast members from the US TV series Fame who had a number of hit singles and albums at the height of the show's success in the UK. This success culminated in tours of the UK where they performed live in concert. A live album was subsequently released.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Kids From Fame Tracks
Sort by
Life Is A Celebration
The Kids From Fame
Life Is A Celebration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd89w.jpglink
Life Is A Celebration
Last played on
Hi-Fidelity
The Kids From Fame
Hi-Fidelity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd89w.jpglink
Hi-Fidelity
Last played on
Starmaker
The Kids From Fame
Starmaker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd89w.jpglink
Starmaker
Last played on
Hi-Fidelity
The Kids From Fame
Hi-Fidelity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j9rsn.jpglink
Hi-Fidelity
Last played on
Friday Night (Live)
The Kids From Fame
Friday Night (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd89w.jpglink
Friday Night (Live)
Last played on
Hi Fidelity
The Kids From Fame
Hi Fidelity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd89w.jpglink
Hi Fidelity
Last played on
Hi-Fidelity
Kids From Fame
Hi-Fidelity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hi-Fidelity
Performer
Last played on
Starmaker
Kids From Fame
Starmaker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Starmaker
Performer
Last played on
Starmaker (snippet)
The Kids From Fame
Starmaker (snippet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd89w.jpglink
Starmaker (snippet)
Last played on
The Kids From Fame Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist