Gaunt StoryFormed 2 August 2008
Gaunt Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05wk1jh.jpg
2008-08-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc45a543-9e22-48be-9f2e-acc411c5957a
Gaunt Story Performances & Interviews
- Gaunt Story - Forest of The Losthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vmkrg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vmkrg.jpg2016-05-19T14:26:00.000ZGaunt Story performing Forest of The Lost at The Ferret for BBC Introducing in Lancashire. Filmed by Jamie Chorley. Mixed & edited by Rob Ashworth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vmjpf
Gaunt Story - Forest of The Lost
- Gaunt Story - Arms Of Cinderhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vmcsc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vmcsc.jpg2016-05-19T14:15:00.000ZGaunt Story performing Arms Of Cinder at The Ferret for BBC Introducing in Lancashire. Filmed by Jamie Chorley. Mixed & edited by Rob Ashworth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vmf1s
Gaunt Story - Arms Of Cinder
- Gaunt Story - Tendons & Veinshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vm5h1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vm5h1.jpg2016-05-19T13:04:00.000ZGaunt Story performing Tendons & Veins at The Ferret for BBC Introducing in Lancashire. Filmed by Jamie Chorley Mixed & edited by Rob Ashworth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vm8l7
Gaunt Story - Tendons & Veins
Gaunt Story Tracks
Sort by
Tenders and Veins (Live from The Ferret)
Gaunt Story
Tenders and Veins (Live from The Ferret)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk1jh.jpglink
Arms Of Cinders (Live from The Ferret)
Gaunt Story
Arms Of Cinders (Live from The Ferret)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk1jh.jpglink
Companion Waves (Live from The Ferret)
Gaunt Story
Companion Waves (Live from The Ferret)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk1jh.jpglink
Forest Of The Lost (Live from The Ferret)
Gaunt Story
Forest Of The Lost (Live from The Ferret)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk1jh.jpglink
Another Will Rise
Gaunt Story
Another Will Rise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk1jh.jpglink
Another Will Rise
Last played on
My son, the liar
Gaunt Story
My son, the liar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk1jh.jpglink
My son, the liar
Last played on
Arms of Cinders
Gaunt Story
Arms of Cinders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk1jh.jpglink
Arms of Cinders
Last played on
Gaunt Story Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist