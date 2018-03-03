A‐WAIsraeli band formed by 3 sisters from Yemenite origin. Formed 2015
A-WA (Arabic for Yes) is an Israeli band made up of the three sisters Tair, Liron, and Tagel Haim. Their single "Habib Galbi" (“Love of My Heart”) became a world hit, with its Yemenite traditional music mixed with hip-hop and electronic music.
