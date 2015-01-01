Gerhart HetzelViolinist. Born 24 April 1940. Died 29 July 1992
Gerhart Hetzel
1940-04-24
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Wolfram Christ
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
