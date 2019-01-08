Anthony DavidBorn 4 December 1971
Anthony David
1971-12-04
Anthony David Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony David Harrington (born December 4, 1971), better known as Anthony David, is an American R&B singer-songwriter. He is best known for his 2008 song "Words", a duet with contemporary R&B singer India.Arie.
Anthony David Tracks
Body Language
Lovely Day
4 Evermore
Bood Up
Kissing My Love
I Can't Write Left-Handed
Use Me
4Evermore (feat. Algebra & Phonte)
Grandma’s Hands
Spitting Game
On My Way To Crazy
4EVERMORE (featuring Algebra)
As Above So Below
Rule the World
Let Me In
Forever More
Keep You Around
Red Clay Chronicles
