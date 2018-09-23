Asobi SeksuFormed 2001. Disbanded 2013
Asobi Seksu Biography (Wikipedia)
Asobi Seksu was an American shoegaze/dream pop band based in New York City. Their music used a textured and effects-heavy vocal and guitar sound. The band primarily consisted of Yuki Chikudate (vocals, keyboards) and James Hanna (guitar, vocals).
Thursday
Thursday
Walk On The Moon
Walk On The Moon
Merry Xmas
Merry Xmas
Transparence - 6music Session 170209
Transparence - 6music Session 170209
In The Sky - 6music Session 170209
In The Sky - 6music Session 170209
New Years
New Years
Glacially
Glacially
Sing Tomorrow's Praise - 6music Session 170209
Sing Tomorrow's Praise - 6music Session 170209
Trails
Trails
Layers
Layers
Transparence (AA Remix)
Transparence (AA Remix)
Layers (Pick and Mix Contender)
Layers (Pick and Mix Contender)
Familiar Light (Twins Remix)
Familiar Light (Twins Remix)
familiar light
familiar light
In The Sky
In The Sky
