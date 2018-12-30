Lutan FyahJamaican reggae singer & musician. Born 1975
Lutan Fyah
1975
Lutan Fyah Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Martin (born 4 December 1975), better known as Lutan Fyah, is a Jamaican musician, singer, and member of the Rastafari movement Bobo Shanti.
Freedom (feat. Beres Hammond, J Boog, Marcia Griffiths & Lutan Fyah)
Bulby York
All My Days (feat. Lutan Fyah)
Timbali
Let Me Be
Lutan Fyah
Feel Like Skank
Lutan Fyah
Save the music
Lutan Fyah
Dance A Gwan (feat. Lutan Fyah)
Danny T & Tradesman
Heart Of A Lion (feat. Lutan Fyah, I-Maali, Brenda Navarrete & France Nooks)
Mista Savona
Real Woman
Lutan Fyah
Perfect Storm
Lutan Fyah
Bad Man Forward
Lutan Fyah
Put A Fyah In Deh
Lutan Fyah
Never Ever
Lutan Fyah
Please
Lutan Fyah
Plant The Herbs
Lutan Fyah
Mash It Up
Lutan Fyah
Ghetto Living
Lutan Fyah
Get Out
Lutan Fyah
You Got Me
Lutan Fyah
I Am What I Am
Lutan Fyah
Romp & Play
Lutan Fyah
Uniform
Lutan Fyah
Trial & Crosses
Lutan Fyah
Come Over
Lutan Fyah
Perfect Stranger
Lutan Fyah
Buggu Yaga
Lutan Fyah
Too Long
Lutan Fyah
Over Come Dem
Lutan Fyah
Money Machine
Lutan Fyah
Feelings
Lutan Fyah
Yu Looking Hot (Robbo Ranx Dub)
Lutan Fyah
