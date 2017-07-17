Flotation Toy Warning
Flotation Toy Warning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc4141c0-7d26-49ac-b616-0091dc6a9ef9
Flotation Toy Warning Biography (Wikipedia)
Flotation Toy Warning is a band from London, UK, formed in 2001. Their sound has been described as a cross between space rock and chamber pop, with musical similarities to bands such as Mercury Rev, The Flaming Lips, Grandaddy, Sparklehorse, The Unicorns, and Air. The band is made up of frontman and lead vocalist Paul Carter, guitar and bass guitar players Ben Clay and Nainesh Shah, drummer Steve Swindon, and keyboardist Vicky West.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Flotation Toy Warning Tracks
Sort by
Controlling The Sea
Flotation Toy Warning
Controlling The Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Controlling The Sea
Last played on
Flotation Toy Warning Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
PD's and BBQ's - Guy on Kevin Garcia from Grandaddy.
-
Grandaddy
-
Grandaddy's Jason Lytle Manic Q and A
-
"I took myself back to Grandaddy school to make the latest album" - Jason Lytle explains his creative process
-
Mercury Rev - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
ATL Remembers... Mercury Rev at The Limelight
-
Mercury Rev speak to Mark Radcliffe
Back to artist