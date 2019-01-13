Sinfóníuhljómsveit Íslands (Iceland Symphony Orchestra) (ISO) is an Icelandic orchestra based in Reykjavík, Iceland. Its primary concert venue is Harpa Concert Hall. The French conductor Yan Pascal Tortelier is the orchestra's Chief Conductor, Osmo Vänskä is its Honorary Conuctor and Vladimir Ashkenazy holds the post of Conductor Laureate. In 2018 Anna Thorvaldsdottir assumed the position of Composer-in-Residence with the orchestra and Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason was appointed as Assistant Conductor.

The ISO is an autonomous public institution under the auspices of the Icelandic Ministry of Education. The Iceland Symphony Orchestra made its home in Háskólabíó (University Cinema) from 1961–2011, but moved into the new 1800-seat Harpa Concert Hall in spring 2011. The orchestra gives approximately sixty concerts each season. Per a 1982 law (changed in 2007), the ISO's primary financial sources are the Icelandic treasury (82%) and the City of Reykjavik (18%).