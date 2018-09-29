Rashid KhanBorn 1 July 1966
Rashid Khan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc3e97ea-d65c-4b1f-99c2-332fd12ed0cd
Rashid Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ustad Rashid Khan (born 1 July 1968) is an Indian classical musician in the Hindustani music tradition. He belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana, and is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan. He is married to Soma Khan.
In a story told in several versions, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi once remarked that Rashid Khan was the "assurance for the future of Indian vocal music". He was awarded the Padma Shri, as well as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rashid Khan Tracks
Sort by
Aaoge Jab Tum
Rashid Khan
Aaoge Jab Tum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aaoge Jab Tum
Last played on
Deewana Kar Raha Hai
Rashid Khan
Deewana Kar Raha Hai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br087.jpglink
Deewana Kar Raha Hai
Last played on
Rashid Khan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist