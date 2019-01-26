GesaffelsteinBorn 1985
Gesaffelstein
1985
Gesaffelstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike Lévy (born 13 June 1987), known professionally as Gesaffelstein, is a French techno artist and DJ. He has worked alongside artists as varied as The Weeknd, Tiga, Miss Kittin, A$AP Rocky, Lana Del Rey, Phoenix and Kanye West.
Gesaffelstein Tracks
Lost In The Fire (feat. The Weeknd)
Lost In Fire (feat. The Weekend)
Pursuit
Selected Faces
Hate Or Glory
Control Movement
Hurt you (feat. Gesaffelstein)
Hellifornia
Aleph
Opr
Lemonade (Gesaffelstein remix)
Variations
Pursuit (Royalston Bootleg)
The Voice
Blue Jeans (Gessafelstein Remix)
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T11:53:17
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Sónar: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evhbj5
Barcelona
2012-06-14T11:53:17
14
Jun
2012
Sónar: 2012
Barcelona
