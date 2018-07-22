Sean WilsonIrish musician
Sean Wilson
Sean Wilson Tracks
Better Than Today
A Road That Never Ends
You're My Best Friend, I'll Need Someone to Hold Me, I wouldn't want to Live if You Didn't Love Me,
Where the River Shannon Flows
The Roads of Kildare
Everybody's Reaching out
Tijuana Lady
Just One More Time
A Daisy a Day
Your Next Dance
These Tender Years
You Are My Sunshine
Galway Girl
Give a Lonely Heart a Home
Rosie
On The Road Again
Medley, You're My Best Friend/I'll Need Someone To Hold Me/I Wouldn't Want To Live
Tender Years
the Moyola River
Excuse Me I Think I've Got a Heartache
