Johnnie JohnsonBorn 8 July 1924. Died 13 April 2005
Johnnie Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-07-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc3a163c-b3dd-4913-bccc-92ad47309088
Johnnie Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnnie Clyde Johnson (July 8, 1924 – April 13, 2005) was an American pianist who played jazz, blues and rock and roll. His work with Chuck Berry led to his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for breaking racial barriers in the military, as he was a Montford Point Marine - where the African-American unit endured racism and inspired social change while integrating the previously all-white Marine Corps during World War II.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnnie Johnson Tracks
Sort by
You Never Can Tell
Chuck Berry
You Never Can Tell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgr4.jpglink
You Never Can Tell
Last played on
Creek mud
Johnnie Johnson
Creek mud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Creek mud
Last played on
Stepped In What
Johnnie Johnson
Stepped In What
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stepped In What
Last played on
Johnnie Johnson Links
Back to artist