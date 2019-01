Watch Malaika perform for BBC Introducing in West Yorkshire

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ryj1s.png

2017-02-05T09:37:00.000Z

Leeds-based jazz singer Malaika popped in to play us an as-yet unreleased song.

