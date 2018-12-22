Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble Biography
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble is an eight-piece, Chicago-based brass ensemble consisting of eight sons of the jazz trumpeter Phil Cohran. Their musical style ranges from hip hop to jazz to funk and rock, including calypso and gypsy music. They call their eclectic blend of sound "now music", or "Hypnotic". Reared in the teachings of music since they were children, they grew up on the stage playing as the "Phil Cohran Youth Ensemble".
Now
One Hunt
Oh My God
Heru
Violet Moon
War
Balikibone (6Music Session, 10 Jul 2009)
Mushallah (6Music Session, 10 Jul 2009)
Royalty
Rabbit Hop
Purple Afternoon
Spottie
Jupiter
Scrabble (Live in Session at Maida Vale)
Morning Prayer
Lead The Way
Flipside
Heaven And Earth
Midnight
War (6Music Session, 10 Jul 2009)
Team Champion
World Champions
Ethereal (feat. Phil Kelan Cohran)
Black Boy
Ethereal (feat. Kelan Cohran)
