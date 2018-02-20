Janine MicheauBorn 17 April 1914. Died 18 September 1976
Janine Micheau
1914-04-17
Janine Micheau Biography (Wikipedia)
Janine Micheau (17 April 1914 – 18 October 1976) was a French operatic soprano, one of the leading sopranos of her era in France, particularly associated with lyric soprano and coloratura soprano repertory.
Janine Micheau Tracks
Quand on sait bien aimer que la vie est charmante (Le Devin du Village)
Jean-Jacques Rousseau
Quand on sait bien aimer que la vie est charmante (Le Devin du Village)
Quand on sait bien aimer que la vie est charmante (Le Devin du Village)
Choir
Orchestra
Concerto for soprano and orchestra
Germaine Tailleferre
Concerto for soprano and orchestra
Concerto for soprano and orchestra
Depuis Le Jour
Janine Micheau
Depuis Le Jour
Depuis Le Jour
Past BBC Events
Proms 1950: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1950-08-19T12:07:58
19
Aug
1950
Proms 1950: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
