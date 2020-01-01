Wu Fei
Wu Fei (Chinese: 吴非; pinyin: :Wú Fēi, b. May 12, 1977) is a virtuoso Chinese American composer, performer, and improviser from Beijing, China. She performs on the Chinese guzheng, an ancient zither with twenty-one strings, as well as sings. She currently resides in Nashville.
