Things in HerdsFormed 1999
Things in Herds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc325780-eb09-4cd8-be56-e2b45cc42ebe
Things in Herds Biography (Wikipedia)
Things in Herds are an English folk duo consisting of Pete Lush and Miss Ping.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Things in Herds Tracks
Sort by
You Know
Things in Herds
You Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Know
Last played on
Things in Herds Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist