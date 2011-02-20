Wolfman JackBorn 21 January 1938. Died 1 July 1995
Wolfman Jack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-01-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc3253e5-6a22-4ce2-899b-16ee33b9a687
Wolfman Jack Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Weston Smith, known as Wolfman Jack (January 21, 1938 – July 1, 1995), was an American disc jockey. Famous for his gravelly voice, he credited it for his success, saying, "It's kept meat and potatoes on the table for years for Wolfman and Wolfwoman. A couple of shots of whiskey helps it. I've got that nice raspy sound."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wolfman Jack Tracks
Sort by
Rollin' And Tumblin'
Wolfman Jack
Rollin' And Tumblin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rollin' And Tumblin'
Last played on
Wolfman Jack Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist