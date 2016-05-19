Vitaly Samoshko (born 1973 in Kharkiv) is a Ukrainian pianist. He settled in Belgium in 2001.

His first significant achievement was a 6th prize at the 1992 Sydney International Piano Competition. He was subsequently awarded 2nd prizes at the 1993 Concorso Busoni, the 1996 Concours de Montreal and the 1998 Arthur Rubinstein Competition before winning the 1999 Queen Elisabeth Competition. He has built an international concert career since.