Peter Mattei
Peter Mattei Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Mattei (born 3 June 1965) is a Swedish operatic baritone, particularly known for his performances in Mozart's baritone roles.
Peter Mattei Tracks
Florez and Blanzeflor, Op 3
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Florez and Blanzeflor, Op 3
Ithaka, Op 21
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Ithaka, Op 21
Muza (The Muse) Op 59 No 1
Alexander Glazunov
Muza (The Muse) Op 59 No 1
Vakkhicheskaja Pesnja (The Amber-coloured goblet - drinking song) Op 27 No 1)
Alexander Glazunov
Vakkhicheskaja Pesnja (The Amber-coloured goblet - drinking song) Op 27 No 1)
En bat med blommor (A boat with flowers), Op 44
Hugo Alfvén
En bat med blommor (A boat with flowers), Op 44
Symphony No. 8 (Symphony Of A Thousand)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No. 8 (Symphony Of A Thousand)
Tannhauser - Act III
Richard Wagner
Tannhauser - Act III
From Hafiz -Don't be lured by warlike glory...
Alexander Glazunov
From Hafiz -Don't be lured by warlike glory...
Meta di voi qua vadano (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Meta di voi qua vadano (Don Giovanni)
Requiem Op. 9 In Paradisum
St Jacob's Chamber Choir & Peter Mattei
Requiem Op. 9 In Paradisum
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
15
Aug
2003
Proms 2000: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
22
Aug
2000
Proms 1997: Prom 69
Royal Albert Hall
10
Sep
1997
