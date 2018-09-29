Simon Rowland-JonesBorn 1950
Simon Rowland-Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc2b17a7-7f94-4df1-87d3-a4696ebafd6d
Simon Rowland-Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Rowland-Jones (born 1950) is a violist, composer, and music editor. He is best known for his arrangement of the Bach Cello Suites for Viola, which is widely praised as one of the best scholarly editions of the work for viola.
He has taught at the Malmö Academy of Music in Sweden, the Royal College of Music, the Royal Northern College of Music, the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and the Yehudi Menuhin School. He studied at the Yehudi Menuhin School, and later with Bruno Giuranna at the Academia de Santa Cecila in Rome. He was the founding violist of the Chilingirian Quartet, and has also recorded several albums as a soloist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Rowland-Jones Tracks
Sort by
Ulysses Awakes
John Woolrich
Ulysses Awakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9v.jpglink
Ulysses Awakes
Last played on
String Quintet no. 1 in F major Op.88
Johannes Brahms
String Quintet no. 1 in F major Op.88
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
String Quintet no. 1 in F major Op.88
Ensemble
Last played on
SUITE No. 1 in G BWV1007
Johann Sebastian Bach
SUITE No. 1 in G BWV1007
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
SUITE No. 1 in G BWV1007
Last played on
Ad una cagnolina (To a little dog) & E l'uccelino (And the little bird) from 'Two Little D
Simon Rowland-Jones
Ad una cagnolina (To a little dog) & E l'uccelino (And the little bird) from 'Two Little D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quintet in E flat major Op.97 for strings
Antonín Dvořák
Quintet in E flat major Op.97 for strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Quintet in E flat major Op.97 for strings
Last played on
Simon Rowland-Jones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist